Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of I-75 in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 247 Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m.

FHP said all northbound lanes are closed as crews work to assess the damage.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

