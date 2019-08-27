3 crashes cause roadblock on I-75 in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Three separate crashes involving several vehicles is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton Tuesday morning.

The accidents happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Gibsonton Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol has yet to determine how many cars are involved, but they believe it’s between four and eight vehicles.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says the crashes are blocking two inside lanes of southbound Interstate 75.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

