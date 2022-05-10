TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting in Tampa on Tuesday that deputies say is connected to a weekend robbery at a Save A Lot store.

According to a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Lake Ellen Circle near North Armenia Avenue in the Carrollwood Gables area Tuesday evening. The sheriff’s office referred to the incident as a “multi-agency shooting.”

Right now, @HCSOSheriff is on the scene of a shooting on Lake Ellen Circle. The shooting is connected to the Save A Lot robbery on Sunday. There’s one car with some damage at Armenia Ave. Deputies and crime scene tape further down @WFLA. https://t.co/aZ3FvS3Mv1 pic.twitter.com/V3wXFbk6F6 — Niko Clemmons (@WFLANiko) May 10, 2022

The spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Tuesday’s shooting is connected to a robbery that happened at a Tampa Save A Lot on Mothers Day and ended with deputies being shot at.

The sheriff’s office previously said two men filled bags up with groceries at the Save A Lot on West Fletcher Avenue. When an employee confronted them as they tried to leave, deputies said one of the two suspects pulled out a shotgun and threatened the employee.

The two men then ran outside and jumped in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with two other people, the sheriff’s office said.

Two deputies who were unaware of the robbery spotted the car speeding with no lights on and tried to pull them over, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects are accused of shooting at the deputies with a shotgun. Neither deputy was injured.

Deputies said the car involved in the incident was found Monday night, but the suspects were still at large.

It’s not clear yet how Tuesday’s shooting is connected to Sunday’s incident. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Assistant Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw are at the scene and expected to give an update on the situation at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.