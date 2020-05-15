Breaking News
Motorcyclist may have been going over 100 MPH in collision on Bayshore Blvd, detectives say

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is learning new details following a deadly crash on Bayshore Boulevard on April 4.

The State Attorney’s report says Justin Winterhalter, 31 was going anywhere from 96 to 106 miles per hour before crashing into Hal Flowers who was crossing the street.

Both men were killed.

According to the state attorney, two other motorcyclists were traveling with Winterhalter at the time of the crash. When the light turned green at the intersection of Bayshore and Howard Avenue, Winterhalter sped away from the other riders, doing a “wheelie” on his motorcycle.

The other two motorcyclists were not involved in and neither caused nor contributed to the fatal crash and will not be charged.

