Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash; charges pending

TAMPA (WFLA) – A motorcyclist has died after they were struck by a wrong-way driver in Pasco County Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a collision in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 274 at about 3:34 p.m.

Information shows an 84-year-old man was driving a 1994 Lincoln Town southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75 after completing a U-Turn from the I-275 entrance ramp leading to northbound lanes of the interstate.

He swerved to avoid a crash with another vehicle, then collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 45-year-old Jamie Johnson suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The 84-year-old was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of the roadway were closed for several hours.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP report.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.