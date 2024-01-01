TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist was killed shortly into the New Year in a single-vehicle crash, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said the incident happened at 1:07 a.m. at the intersection of West Laurel Street and West Green Street.

A TPD report stated that a motorcyclist “left the roadway for unknown reasons” and crashed. While first responders tried to administer first aid, the motorist died after being taken to a local hospital.

Officials said the road remained closed for hours until about 4:35 a.m. as officers investigated the scene.

At this time, the identity of the motorcyclist is not known.