TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after a crash Friday night near Tampa International Airport, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday along the Airport Veterans Ramp, police said. The motorcyclist was found with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Northbound Memorial ramp from the airport will remain closed until the investigation is over, police said.

No other details were immediately available.