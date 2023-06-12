HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Sunday after an alleged drunken driver cut him off on Hillsborough Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ulises J Camaro Vergara drove while allegedly being two times over the legal limit. He was traveling eastbound, attempting to make a U-turn on a green light, when Vergara and a motorcyclist, traveling westbound, collided.

Troopers said the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of Vergara’s van. The motorcyclist was rushed to the nearest hospital but later died from his injuries.

Vergara was arrested and taken to Hillsborough County Jail for DUI manslaughter, after providing a BAC of 0.153.