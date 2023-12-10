TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A routine traffic stop turned deadly after a motorcyclist crashed into a parked Hillsborough County deputy’s vehicle Saturday night.

Deputies said at about 10 p.m., a deputy was in the middle of conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of US-301 and Ayersworth Glen Boulevard when a man driving a motorcycle crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy and paramedics tried to save the man, but he died at the scene. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol has now taken charge of the investigation.