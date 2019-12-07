Motorcyclist killed following collision with HART bus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash between a HART bus and a motorcycle.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when they struck the rear corner of the bus.

There were no injuries to the passengers or driver of the bus.

At this time the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Euclid Avenue is closed in all directions as officers continue to investigate the area.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS