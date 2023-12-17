TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning near the intersection of South Howard Avenue and West Azeele Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Around 1:27 a.m., crews found the man unresponsive in the roadway following the crash. Tampa Fire Rescue performed lifesaving measures before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, the motorcyclist died due to their injuries.

The driver who hit the man remained on scene.

Tampa police said both roadways are closed in all directions as the scene is being processed. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours until the investigation is completed.

No further details were provided.

