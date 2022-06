TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say one person has died after crashing their motorcycle on the Independence Parkway ramp to southbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway.

The single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. There is no word on what led to the incident.

Police said the investigation was active and ongoing. They’ve shut down the eastbound lanes of the Independence Parkway at George Road. The roadway will be closed until further notice.