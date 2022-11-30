TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.

Tampa police said the crash happened at the intersection of McKinley Drive and East Bougainvillea Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

A compact SUV and a motorcycle crashed into each other. Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries.

The SUV driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.

McKinley Drive and East Bougainvillea Avenue were shut down for a little over three hours for the investigation. The roadways have since been reopened.

No other details were immediately available.