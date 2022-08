Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after he crashed into a utility pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 301 and Bloomindale Ridge Drive.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist was traveling northbound when he failed to follow a curve in the road.

Troopers said the motorcyclist left the roadway and collided with a utility pole. He died at the scene.

The man’s name was not released.