Motorcyclist dies in crash on 50th Street in Tampa; traffic affected

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Tampa early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash is affecting traffic on 50th Street between Adamo Drive and the westbound entrance ramp of the Selmon Expressway.

WFLA’s traffic reporter, Meredyth Censullo expects the road to be closed for two to three hours but says there probably won’t be a big backup.

Police did not identify the motorcyclist or provide any further details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

