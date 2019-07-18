Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Deputies: Person on scooter killed by transport truck in Tampa

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A person riding a scooter was killed when they collided with a transport truck in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the area of Waters Avenue and Camden Street.

Deputies said the person on the scooter died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

Traffic will be shut down for hours while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss