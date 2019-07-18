Deputies: Person on scooter killed by transport truck in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – A person riding a scooter was killed when they collided with a transport truck in Tampa on Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the area of Waters Avenue and Camden Street.

Deputies said the person on the scooter died at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

We are investigating a deadly traffic crash on Waters Ave near Camden St. All westbound lanes of Waters are closed in that area. — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) July 18, 2019

Traffic will be shut down for hours while the investigation is ongoing.