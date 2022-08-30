TAMPA (WFLA) – Brittany Bunnell lost her 16-year-old son in a street racing and drunk driving crash in July.

“I just wish he would have called me that night,” she said. “I wish he would of called somebody, anybody because he’d still be here.”

Payton Fordyce was the backseat passenger in the car driven by 17-year-old Austin Lewis.

News Channel 8 has confirmed that Lewis, who is charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, will be prosecuted as an adult.

Bunnell said she supports the state’s decision.

“He was already almost an adult anyways and to me these are very serious charges,” she said.

Payton was Bunnell’s youngest of three children.

“You can ever hardly find a picture of him where he’s not smiling,” she said.

Her son should have began his sophomore year at Riverview’s Soto High School this month.

“It really breaks my heart that he never got to experience prom,” Bunnell said. “He’s never gonna get married. He’s never gonna have kids. He’s never gonna do any of those things.”

Bunnell said she thanks Tampa police for thoroughly investigating the DUI-related crash on Adamo Drive that killed her son on July 24.

“It’s absolutely senseless that my son’s life was taken for something so reckless,” she said.

Police said Lewis and 19-year-old Kristopher Trenker engaged in an illegal street race around 3 a.m., reaching speeds of almost 120 miles per hour.

According to detectives, Lewis’ car rolled over multiple times after he swerved into the median to avoid hitting another car. Fordyce was partially ejected and died at the scene.

“Wear your seatbelt and don’t get in the car with anybody who’s been drinking,” Bunnell said.

She shared a message for other teens who may end up in s similar situation as her son.

“Don’t be afraid to call your parents,” Bunnell said. “I dunno if he was scared cause it was 3 o’clock in the morning but he could have called his sister. He could have called anybody. Much rather he called me and been upset and still been here.”

Arraignment hearings have been scheduled for the two teen defendants in the coming weeks.

Bunnell said down the road she may look to get involved with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to share her son’s story with high school students.