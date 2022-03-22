TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been two years since 27-year-old Devante Brown was shot and killed on March 21, 2020.

His mother, Patricia Brown, said losing her son is a pain she wouldn’t wish on her worst enemy.

“If I could do anything to bring him back, I would,” she said. “He was a lover boy, a loving son. He gon’ come give you a hug, ask you ‘do you need anything?’ That’s with anybody.”

Devante was killed near the Tampa Park Apartments. Brown told 8 On Your Side he was headed home from work when he was caught in the crossfire.

She said the toughest part is police have yet to find the person who killed him.

“It’s people that know and won’t say anything,” she said. “That’s the hurtful part of it.”

To help cope, Brown turned her pain into passion by creating “Rise Up for Peace”. She’s joined other parents in the community who’ve lost their kids to gun violence.

“This is counseling for us, an outlet, a cry out to the community and others to not be complacent with the gun violence lets not get use to it,” said Johnny Johnson.