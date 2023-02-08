TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pam Williams waited for nearly 20 years to confront her son’s killer. When she finally had the chance, she didn’t hold back.

“I want that man to get the death penalty and nothing less, period,” Williams told the judge when she took the witness stand in the sentencing phase of Steven Lorenzo’s trial.

Lorenzo has already admitted to killing William’s son Jason Galehouse in 2003.

Evidence shows Lorenzo kidnapped, drugged, sexually tortured, then murdered Galehouse with the help of his accomplice Scott Schweicker.

Pam Williams also wanted the court to know a little about her son.

“He was sweet, kind, he had a good personality. He was just a wonderful person,” Williams said.

After 19 years, she also had a lot of pent-up anger to vent at Lorenzo when she finally had her chance.

“I cannot believe how you can sit there with no remorse, no I’m sorry, nothing. I don’t have a grave. I don’t have a tombstone. All I’ve got is ground-up hamburger meat in the ground because of you,” Williams said.

Her son’s body was never found.

Scott Schweicker told the court he and Lorenzo cut up Galehouse’s body, stuffed the parts into trash bags, then deposited the remains in trash cans around Tampa.

Pam Williams was disgusted by what she heard during the trial.

“The stuff that I heard is just immoral and abusive and I can’t believe that he wouldn’t have any remorse or nothing. He just showed nothing and I told him that. He just sat there and laughed — didn’t care,” Williams said.

Still, she was satisfied she was able to speak what has been on her mind for two decades.

“I feel real good about what happened in there today and I got to tell him off, which I’ve been wanting to do for 20 years,” Williams added.