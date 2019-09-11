Mother of boy in middle of medical custody battle posts letter to judge on Instagram

TAMPA (WFLA) – The mother of a little boy caught up in a medical custody fight has written an emotional letter to the judge who denied her custody of her son.

Taylor Bland-Ball made the post Tuesday, the day after Judge Thomas Palermo ruled her she and her son, Noah’s father would not get custody of Noah.

The judge believes the two put Noah’s life in danger by denying him necessary medical care, when they stopped his chemotherapy treatment for his cancer.

Here is the post made by Bland-Ball:

Honorable Thomas Palermo,

Hi there. You ruled against sending my son home yesterday. I have a couple questions.

Are you going to be there rubbing his back at 2 am when he’s up crying his belly hurts and puking?

Are you going to explain to him why his beautiful long hair is coming out in chunks?

Are you going to hold him and make him smoothies and juices when his mouth hurts so bad from methotrexate sores, he can barely eat?

Are you going to lay with him when he’s too tired to get out of bed? Are you going to rub his little perfect feet when he’s experiencing neuropathy?

Are you going to take the bites, punches, kicks, screams when he has a mental breakdown?

What are you going to tell him when he asks where his mommy and daddy are? When he asks to go home?

I won’t receive an answer, I know. But I hope this sits with you in the darkest hours on the latest nights like the many dark and lonely nights I have sat through without my child for 133 lonely nights, while you have yours.

I hope you remember the face of a mother that loves her baby, since you wouldn’t even look at me yesterday.

#BringNoahHome

The family’s attorney, Brooke Elvington tells 8 On Your Side they plan to appeal. The next court date is Oct. 1.

