TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday.

Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter.

Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Her daughter was actually right next to her when she got shot,” Parker said. “She was trying to get her daughter into her friend’s house and she didn’t make it.”

Parker said Gay and her daughter were visiting friends at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court on Wednesday night when they got caught in the crossfire. Gay ran to protect her 7-year-old daughter, but was hit by a bullet. Police said she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

“When people think about Toya, they automatically smile,” said Parker. “This is going to hurt everybody. Everybody has their own separate memories of her because she was a people person so to know her is to love her.”

Parker wants justice for her sister’s death. Tampa Police arrested a 16-year-old for their involvement in the shooting. The teen faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.

“It’s these kids with these guns. They really don’t know what they’re doing with them,” said Parker. “I don’t know it just really needs to stop the violence the gun violence, especially.”

Investigators believe Gay was not targeted, but was a bystander in the crossfire. Detectives said there were multiple shootings at the apartment complex the night of her death.

“She really didn’t deserve this,” she said. “She was a great person.”

Police said the case remains active. Anyone with information is urged to call TPD at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Editor’s Note: News Channel 8 first reported that according to family Gay was pregnant at the time she was shot and killed, however, a report from the medical examiner says that she was not pregnant.