Mother and daughter separated at border in 2018 reunite at Tampa airport

Yudissa hugs her son and daughter on Sunday in the airport in Tampa, Fla., where they reunited after three years apart.via NBC News

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Walking through the Tampa International Airport on Sunday, Yudissa stopped in her tracks. She barely recognized the young woman coming toward her.

Her daughter Jissel, now 15 years old, was 12 when she hugged her goodbye at a Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas in 2018. That was before Yudissa was shackled around her ankles and loaded into a van with other migrant parents, told that she would be able to reunite with her daughter in two to three days after she had “served her sentence.”

Now, three years later, Yudissa and Jissel are one of about 30 families separated under the Trump administration that the Biden administration has been able to reunite this week, according to lawyers representing those families.

“I didn’t recognize her because I left behind a girl and I saw a woman,” Yudissa said.

