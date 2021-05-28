PHOTOS: Most expensive homes for sale in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buying a home is an investment — and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Tampa, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Here are the most expensive homes for sale in Tampa:

50. 4024 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa

– Price: $2,599,990

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

49. 4615 W Sylvan Ramble St, Tampa

– Price: $2,744,680

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

48. 4838 W Sunset Blvd, Tampa

– Price: $2,775,702

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

47. 4028 Rocky Shores Dr, Tampa

– Price: $2,790,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

46. 3105 S Schiller St, Tampa

– Price: $2,890,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

45. 423 Blanca Ave, Tampa

– Price: $2,925,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

44. 16228 Villarreal De Avila, Tampa

– Price: $2,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 9

43. 914 S Sterling Ave, Tampa

– Price: $2,999,990

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

42. 190 Blanca Ave, Tampa

– Price: $2,999,999

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

41. 2909 W Bay Court Ave, Tampa

– Price: $3,250,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

40. 450 Knights Run Ave Unit 2102, Tampa

– Price: $3,250,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

39. 1103 S Rome Ave, Tampa

– Price: $3,275,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

38. 2910 W Barcelona St Unit 2301, Tampa

– Price: $3,300,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

37. 81 Bahama Cir, Tampa

– Price: $3,300,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

36. 413 S Shore Crest Dr, Tampa

– Price: $3,375,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

35. 3401 Bayshore Blvd Unit 2302, Tampa

– Price: $3,395,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

34. 4931 W San Rafael St, Tampa

– Price: $3,424,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

33. 4953 W Bay Way Dr, Tampa

– Price: $3,490,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

32. 3405 W Morrison Ave, Tampa

– Price: $3,495,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

#31. 11104 Winthrop Way, Tampa

– Price: $3,495,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

30. 3401 Bayshore Blvd Unit 2102, Tampa

– Price: $3,595,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

29. 2619 Bayshore Blvd Unit 200, Tampa

– Price: $3,702,262

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

28. 5119 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa

– Price: $3,795,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

27. 1000 Water St Unit 1502, Tampa

– Price: $3,950,900

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

26. 4707 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

– Price: $3,995,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

25. 5211 W Neptune Way, Tampa

– Price: $3,999,999

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

24. 2631 N Dundee St, Tampa

– Price: $4,000,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

23. 2 Bahama Cir, Tampa

– Price: $4,095,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

22. 17 W Spanish Main St, Tampa

– Price: $4,150,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

21. 3109 W Watrous Ave, Tampa

– Price: $4,299,200

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

20. 5114 W San Jose St, Tampa

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

#19. 371 Channelside Walk Way Ph 1902, Tampa

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

18. 3311 Jean Cir, Tampa

– Price: $4,595,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

17. 4929 New Providence Ave, Tampa

– Price: $4,600,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

16. 418 Blanca Ave, Tampa

– Price: $4,750,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

15. 2619 Bayshore Blvd Unit 1800, Tampa

– Price: $5,200,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

14. 5110 W Longfellow Ave, Tampa

– Price: $5,490,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

13. 5202 W Neptune Way, Tampa

– Price: $5,700,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

12. 801 S Delaware Ave, Tampa

– Price: $6,200,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 7

11. 2103 Bayshore Blvd Ph 2201, Tampa

– Price: $6,599,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 6

10. 823 S Bayside Dr, Tampa

– Price: $6,750,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 9

9. 4937 Lyford Cay Rd, Tampa

– Price: $7,000,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

8. 10000 Lindelaan Dr, Tampa

– Price: $7,495,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 9

7. 934 S Golf View St, Tampa

– Price: $7,600,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 12

6. 1000 Water St Unit 2201, Tampa

– Price: $7,903,900

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

5. 3401 Bayshore Blvd Unit 2500, Tampa

– Price: $7,999,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

4. 706 Guisando De Avila, Tampa

– Price: $9,500,000

– Bedrooms: 10

– Bathrooms: 13

3. 415 S Royal Palm Way, Tampa

– Price: $9,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

2. 2621 N Dundee St, Tampa

– Price: $14,000,000

– Bedrooms: 8

– Bathrooms: 10

1. 58 Bahama Cir, Tampa

– Price: $29,000,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 16

