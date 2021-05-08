More than 60 people vaccinated through Tampa’s ‘Vaccy and Vacay’ campaign geared towards Gen Z

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shots for Generation Z… coronavirus shots that is.

It could be a key factor to finally reaching herd immunity status, which is why the City of Tampa held a vaccination block party in Ybor City Saturday night. The site had a DJ and gave out vouchers for different bars in the area for anyone who participated in the event.

Their goal was to get more people in that 18 to 24 age group vaccinated.

“We’re right here in the heart of Ybor and what better place to be than here where we can reach a demographic that has yet to be reached during a pandemic,” said Janelle McGregor, a City of Tampa spokesperson.

The site vaccinated more than 60 people during their “Vaccy and Vacay” campaign.

“The most important part is making sure our young demographic has the information they need to stay healthy,” said McGregor.

Right now, the 18 to 24 age group has the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Hillsborough County.

“Younger people are going out and about but the vaccine uptick rate is not as high as it needs to be to really support all of what we’re seeing,” said Dr. Jason Wilson with Tampa General Hospital.

He said it’s going to take more creative and strategic events like this to continue to reach the different demographics.

“Meet people where they’re at. Know where they’re at to get shots into arms,” Wilson said. “This just reminds us and emphasizes that if we go out and about and try to get back to normal this summer, we’ve got to get vaccinated to keep that spread down.”