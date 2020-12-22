More than 400 families pick up food boxes during South Tampa food drive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For three hours Tuesday, people trickled in to a church parking lot in need of a necessity.

Hundreds of boxes of food were handed out, just before the holidays, during a time when a pandemic rages and the people’s economic futures remain uncertain.

“We’ve had one person out of work. I’ve been lucky. I’ve been able to work,” said Lynne Bullington, a South Tampa resident.

She pulled into St. Patrick Catholic Church with her family around 11 a.m. to get a box.

“We have neighbors that bring us food. And when we have extra, we take them food, so we all work together to make sure that we’re all taken care of,” she said.

It is the community spirit.

That spirit was on display outside the church.

Bullington and hundreds of others stopped by the food drive, spearheaded by Florida State Rep. Jackie Toledo, church members and Farm Share.

“There are so many unemployed families, and people looking for work. This is a way to give back to the community,” Toledo said.

For hours, volunteers loaded up cars and trucks and wished people a Merry Christmas as they drove away with the essentials.

More than 400 boxes, filled with produce, dairy products and other items, were given away.

It’s a simple gesture for those in need.

“We’ve all been there before. We’re not asking questions. We don’t know if it’s for you or another family. You could be bringing it to someone else. There’s not judgment here,” Toledo told 8 On Your Side.