TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 2,000 U.S flights were delayed and over 90 were cancelled as of 4 p.m. Monday, according to FlightAware.

At Tampa International Airport, 36 flights were delayed with no cancellations before 5 p.m. The airport expected 340,000 passengers through Labor Day weekend.

“I’m okay if it’s delayed for a little bit, but if it’s delayed for more, I’ll be pretty upset,” said Moodi Grigas, a traveler at Tampa International Airport.

The American Automobile Association predicted more than 32 percent of Americans would travel during the holiday.

“It’s been very smooth, a very nice experience,” said Javier Lavaja.