TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County election qualifiers for Florida’s 2022 midterm elections closed at noon Friday. Craig Latimer, the county’s Supervisor of Elections, reported more than 160 candidates qualified for elections in 2022.

According the elections supervisor, “qualified” status is temporary until the Florida Department of State issues ballot certifications within the next seven days. Once certified, candidates who did not face opponents will be declared nominated for office, and removed from the primary ballots.

“This is an important day because we now know who will be on our Primary Election ballot,” Latimer said.

A list of local candidates is publicly available online. Sample ballots for the August primary will be available in early July, according to the elections supervisor. Florida’s primaries are closed, meaning you can only vote for candidates that match your registered political party.

If a resident wants to vote via absentee ballot or vote by mail, they must request it by Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Early voting for the primary starts Aug. 8 and goes until Aug. 21, with voting open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voting on primary day is Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the vote by mail deadline Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

“I want to remind voters that some school board and judges races could be decided during the Primary Election, and those are nonpartisan races that will be on everyone’s ballot,” said Latimer.