More than 1,300 apply for dog adoption lottery

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County officials say more than 1300 people have applied to adopt the dogs rescued from Toyland Pet Resort in Tampa.

An adoption application event was held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the high demand for the dogs, a live lottery will be held and the applications will be heavily vetted.

Applicants will be randomly selected to adopt a dog and will be notified via email. The drawing will be open to the media and streamed live online. Those selected to adopt who choose not to adopt one of the Diana Street Dogs will receive a voucher for 50% off another ready-to-go PRC dog.

An estimated 250 dogs will be available for adoption by the general public and all dogs will be micro-chipped, vaccinated, registered, and spayed or neutered.

Applicants will be given information detailing possible social or medical issues sometimes associated with rescue dogs.

All of the funds raised from these adoptions will go directly to veterinary equipment that will help PRC in any future puppy mill seizures, hoarding cases, and other investigations.

For more information about the Diana Street Dogs event click here.