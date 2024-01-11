HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will unveil the outcome of “Operation Renewed Hope” Thursday, where more than 120 human trafficking arrests were made over the past 90 days.

Chronister will announce the results of the operation during a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the operation showcased “the significant impact of combating the insidious crime of human trafficking.”

Since June 2021, the Human Trafficking Section has resulted in more than 600 arrests and the rescue of almost 30 victims.

No other details were immediately available about the news conference.