TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than a thousand bikers took to the streets of Tampa on Saturday for local nonprofit OnBikes’ 12th annual Winter Wonder Ride.

“It really goes back to the mission,” said cofounder Julius Tobin. “Tampa loves to have a good time, but you know, at the end of the day, people care.”

The fundraiser helps pay for OnBikes to build 1,000 bikes for local kids in need, which it did last Friday at Amalie Arena with more than 1,000 volunteers.

“It’s an opportunity for people to let their hair down, have a great time, bring their families out,” said Tobin. “I’ll tell you, tonight turns into one heck of a dance party.”

Tobin said bikes can make a huge difference in getting kids ahead in life.

“The opportunity to get kids to after-school programs, to job interviews, to sports practices, to mentors,” Tobin explained. “It just presented itself, and the community at large has embraced us.”

After riders decorated their bikes in the “Let it Glow” theme — think 90s, neon — bikers went for seven miles through downtown Tampa and along Bayshore Boulevard.

“I was just hoping I’d spend time with my dad, go on a bike ride,” said Roman Ferris. “Biking is my favorite part.”

Roman and his dad Sharief participated for the first time.

“Just like a little kid, as soon as I get on the bike, I smile automatically,” Sharief Ferris said. “He loves being on the bike, so anytime we’re together, riding, it’s awesome.”

Sharief said he saw the event on Instagram and liked bikes, and helping a local nonprofit.

“People coming together, seeing the smiles, seeing the kids, having fun,” Sharief said of his favorite part. “Just seeing all the smiles is awesome.”

After the bike ride, attendees will experience the celebration concert, headlined by county duo LOCASH. Tickets can be purchased at the gate.