TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 100 flights were delayed at Tampa International Airport on Thursday morning.

According to the airport’s daily delays and cancellations tracker, 106 flights have been delayed so far. No flights have been canceled.

Flights from Tampa to Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles and Houston were just some of the routes delayed on Thursday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that many of the flights were delayed due to weather.

You can check the status of your flight on Tampa International Airport’s website.