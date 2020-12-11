More Hillsborough County libraries to reopen at 25% capacity next week

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Three more branches of the Hillsborough County Library System will reopen to the public on Monday, Dec. 14.

The three libraries will operate at 25% capacity Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The libraries are:

Arthenia L. Joyner University Area Community Library, 13619 N. 22nd St. in Tampa

Austin Davis Public Library, 17808 Wayne Road in Odessa

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road in Seffner

The libraries join nine other libraries that were reopened in November.

Two more facilities will be open by appointment only.

Florida History & Genealogy Library, (located in the John F. Germany Public Library), 900 N. Ashley Drive in downtown Tampa

James J. Lunsford Law Library, 701 E. Twiggs St. in Tampa

The libraries were closed in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. They were reopened after officials consulted with health officials, emergency managers and library staff.

Visitors are required to wear masks and undergo temperature screenings. Visits will be limited to one hour. Meeting rooms, study rooms and recording studios will no longer be available for use, and all library programs, including story times, will be continued virtually.

Officials said curbside services will continue at buildings that are not yet open to the public.

