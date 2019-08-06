More crossing guards needed in Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – While teachers are getting their classrooms ready and mom and dad are getting back to school supplies, crossing guards are in training right now in Hillsborough County.

But schools need more, and for good reason.

“While you traditionally see crossing guards at elementary schools, this past April, Commissioner Stacy White proposed a middle school crossing guard program,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news conference Tuesday.

In fact, Chronister says Hillsborough is the first county in the state to provide a program that places crossing guards at middle schools.

35 middle schools are now getting crossing guards. The number was determined after the sheriff’s office studied each school and the traffic patterns on each campus to see which ones qualify.

Now, the sheriff’s office needs 55 more crossing guards.

Hiring events are happening in the county, and those who get the job will will be trained in different skills that will keep your children safe.

Two more recruitment events are happening this week.

One on August 8 at the South Shore campus of Hillsborough Community College in Ruskin. Another one will take place on Saturday, August 10 at Leto High School.