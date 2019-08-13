More crossing guards needed for Hillsborough County schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hillsborough County students went back to class Monday with new shoes and new clothes, there was also a new push for student safety.

The Hillsborough County Commission approved funding to hire crossing guards for every middle school and elementary school in the district. So far, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to hire enough people to fill the new positions.

“We’re still right now at about 55 vacancies for the crossing guard positions, but we are still actively recruiting and still actively asking for people to submit applications to us,” Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski said.

The job pays $11.86 an hour but it does come with some special requirements.

“They need to be available to meet those hours first and foremost, not have a criminal background or anything that would jeopardize the safety of children. We want them to like kids, to be able to talk to them as they are going to school and encourage them and teach them about how to cross safely,” said Lusczynski.

If you would like to help children and are available for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office would like to talk to you about the job.