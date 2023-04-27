TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is expected to announce the launch of an initiative aimed at protecting survivors of domestic violence.

Moody’s office did not give any details about what the initiative entails.

She will be joined by the following officials during a news conference in Tampa on Thursday:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

Hillsborough County Clerk Cindy Stuart

Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek

Spring of Tampa Bay President & CEO Mindy Murphy

