Months of delays, lane closures expected near Tampa General Hospital, Davis Islands

TAMPA, FL. – (WFLA) – Major construction work that could keep Tampa General Hospital up and running after a storm is getting underway Thursday, but major traffic delays are expected for several months.

City officials are warning of backups getting on and off Davis Islands and noise for people living nearby.

There’ll be about 10 months of delays and traffic pattern changes impacting the area surrounding TGH, the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center.

Cherie Jacobs, a spokesperson for TECO said the work is expected to bring significant payoff and potentially save lives.

“Right now the electric and natural gas lines that serve the hospital are on the bridge to Davis Islands. What we’re doing is we’re relocating those circuits under the channel to help insure Tampa General will continue to serve patients after severe weather,” Jacobs said.



Jacobs said there’ll be one lane getting onto Davis Islands. We’re told the lane going to the hospital will remain clear.

Crews will still have two lanes leaving Davis Islands but those lanes will be shifted over.

Information from the city on phase one of the project details the changes:

In order to maintain traffic on Davis Boulevard, the parking on both sides of Davis Boulevard, between Adalia Avenue and Arbor Place will be prohibited and the parking lanes will be utilized for traffic. One (1) southbound lane on Davis Boulevard will shift into the parking lane on the west side of Davis Boulevard between Adalia Avenue and Arbor Place. Northbound traffic on Davis Boulevard will shift into the parking lane on the east side of Davis Boulevard between Arbor Place and Adalia Avenue to maintain two (2) northbound lanes.

Drivers are being advised to allow more time while traveling in the area.

