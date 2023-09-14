TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monster trucks will be roaring into Tampa in February and tickets will be on sale soon.

Monster Jam will return to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 for the Stadium Championship Series East.

A Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Feb. 10. During the event, fans will get up close to the massive trucks, get a chance to meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

Tickets are available now for Monster Jam preferred customers. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Tuesday, Sept. 19. If you want to get your tickets early, it is free to sign up to become a preferred customer and get access to the pre-sale offer code.

“Tampa fans will be on the edge of their seats as the world’s best drivers show off massive stunts, big air, backflips, crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions,” Monster Jam said.

The driver who is declared the Stadium Series East Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion.

The Monster Jam World Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18, 2024.

To learn more and purchase your tickets, visit Monster Jam’s website.