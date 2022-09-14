TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) – Monster Jam is returning to Raymond James Stadium in February with the Championship Red Series.

The action-packed sport featuring 12,000-lb monster trucks will take to the stadium on Feb. 4 and 5.

Festivities for families will begin at the Monster Jam Pit Party where fans can see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and more.

Monster Jam trucks will them compete in freestyle, skills and racing competitions in the event championship. The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion at the 2023 Monster Jam World Finals on July 1 in Nashville.

The series coming to Raymond James Stadium features 12 athletes battling for the championship, including five-time world finals champion Adam Anderson and “Grave Digger.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 20 via Ticketmaster. Monster Jam Preferred customers are able to purchase advance tickets now.