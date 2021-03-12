Monster Jam kicks off an action-packed weekend featuring all-star drivers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Monster Jam is back at Raymond James Stadium for an exhilarating weekend.

Several drivers will hit the dirt for an action packed show full of stunts and big trucks.

One of those drivers is Linsey Read, who drives “Scooby Doo” and is one of only two women driving at Monster Jam this year.

“I absolutely love being able to come our here and show little girls in the audience that, you know, women can do this too. I’m driving this 12,000 pound beast,” she said.

Monster Jam fans will get the opportunity to take pictures of their favorite trucks during a Pit Party.

Guests must follow health and safety precautions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing face masks. Seating will be reduced and guests will be seated in a pod with the people they are attending the event with.

The event is entirely cashless. Monster Jam runs from Mar. 12-Mar. 14, tickets can be found on ticketmaster.com.

