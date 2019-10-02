Mom’s fiancé accused of beating Hillsborough child unconscious

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested for allegedly abusing a young child whose injuries were so serious, they were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Thanh Nguyen, 31, was arrested for aggravated child abuse and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

Nguyen is accused of hitting the child in the face and slamming their body against furniture. Deputies said this caused the child to lose consciousness and vomit multiple times.

Nguyen is the fiance of the child’s mother, who was not at home during the alleged assault, authorities said.

The child was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and remains in the ICU, but is expected to survive. Further information regarding the child was not disclosed.

Deputies said Nguyen initially denied harming the child, but later admitted to the abuse.

Online records show he’s being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond.

