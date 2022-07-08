TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of Nilexia Alexander will speak out for the first time since an arrest was made in her daughter’s murder.

Ashley Alexander will join police for a press conference in Tampa at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The event comes a day after 44-year-old Ronny Walker was arrested in connection with the teen’s death.

Police said Nilexia, a runaway, was found dead on Floribraska Avenue on May 6. The 14-year-old died of a gunshot wound.

Police said cellphone records show Alexander was in Walker’s vehicle around the time she was killed. Her DNA was also found inside his vehicle, according to police.

Walker was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm.

A Tampa woman told 8 On Your Side that Walker spent years in prison after killing her mother, Elaine Caldwell in 2003. He was released just months ago.

“If he would’ve been in prison, he would have never had a chance to kill this baby. He killed a bay, 14-years-old,” the woman, Veronica Denson said. “He is an animal. He should have never been on the street. If they let him out again, what is he going to do next time.”