LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office says a tip led them to arrest Corey Anderson, 18 of Lutz, for making threats of a mass shooting at a school.

The Sheriff’s Office says Anderson posted photos of himself with a handgun, a rifle and a tactical style vest with the caption, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

Sheriff Chad Chronister says, regardless of intent, school violence, and a threat to carry it out, isn’t a joke..

“School threats are no joke. It’s happening too often here in Hillsborough County,” Chronister said.

At Anderson’s home, a woman who identified herself as his mother said what’s being reported in the media is not accurate, but she would not elaborate on what was incorrect. She says her family is now receiving threats and has hired an attorney.

“Beyond that there is no comment. We are getting threats at this time, it’s very scary, very scary,” she said.

Anderson has been released from custody.

The Hillsborough Sheriff urged parents to sit down with their children to talk to them about the issue.

“Parents, we’re asking you to sit down and talk to your kids about making threats against schools, teachers or other students. Let them know there are other ways to release their frustration and even if they don’t mean it, making a threat is serious, they could get arrested and end up with a felony on their record. One mistake can effect your entire life,” said Chronister.