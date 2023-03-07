TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brandon mother is under investigation after a crash killed her 1-year-old boy and injured the rest of her family, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at 11:37 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman lost control of her Hyundai Sonata on the Selmon Expressway, crashing into a guardrail and another vehicle.

During the initial collision with the guardrail, a 1-year-old boy was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Troopers said the child was unsecured.

The FHP’s updated report said two other children, ages 2 and 4, were also in the vehicle, and they were also unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Troopers said charges are pending against the children’s mother, who was seriously injured in the crash, as they continue to investigate.