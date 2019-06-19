Mom livid after Tampa Bay teen dropped off at wrong location after summer school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay mother is furious and her daughter is traumatized after the girl’s bus driver dropped her off at the wrong location after her first day of summer school.

The mother reached out to 8 On Your Side to figure out how this could have happened. The school district says it was a clerical issue that caused the confusion.

Charlene Hummel says her daughter Savannah’s headed off for the first day of summer school on Monday. When the day wrapped up, the 14-year-old got on the bus, but she didn’t come home in time and her mother started to panic. She was more than 30 minutes late.

“My kids don’t go anywhere without me knowing. They take their phones to school. I tell them I want to know where they are, what they’re doing,” Hummel said.

Savannah eventually made it home, but was upset and crying when she ran up the driveway, her mother said.

The school district explained that since Savannah is a new student, she was not on the current passenger list. The system was down on Monday, which prevented the list from being updated. The list has since been updated and the bus driver knows where to drop Savannah off.

