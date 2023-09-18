RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a woman who was shot and killed over the weekend in Riverview has identified her as 39-year-old Tiffany Harris.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Lynmoor Drive after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a person running through the Summerfield subdivision, waiving a firearm.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 14-year-old running with the weapon and threatening to harm himself. The deputies were able to de-escalate the situation within 16 minutes.

To stop him from grabbing his firearm, deputies fired a non-lethal projectile, a 40 mm launcher, hitting him in the hand. The teen was asked not to reach for the firearm again, and detectives say he was arrested without incident.

Body camera video of the interaction was released by the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the investigation revealed the 14-year-old shot and killed his mother and also shot her boyfriend five times.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office reported the victim’s boyfriend was in stable condition after being shot in the lower torso, hands, and face.

The teenager now faces felony charges that include:

Murder in the second degree with a weapon

Attempted murder in the first degree premeditated firearm, discharge

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

The sheriff said the teen had no prior criminal history.