TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Hospital agreed to pay $19,564,743 for improperly billing Medicare and other federal health care programs, according to the Justice Department.

The DOJ said the settlement resolves Moffitt’s civil liability for claims submitted to Medicare and various other programs between 2014 and 2020 for services that were not reimbursable under The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rules.

Moffitt billed the insurance programs for clinical trial research services that should have been billed to non-government trial sponsors.

After Moffitt learned of the issue, the hospital conducted an independent investigation and compliance review, and shared its findings with the federal government.

“Moffitt cooperated fully with the government’s investigation of the conduct and implemented prompt and substantial remedial measures,” the DOJ said in a press release.

According to the DOJ, the federal share of the settlement was approximately $18.2 million, while the state Medicaid share of the settlement was around $1.3 million.

“Protecting the nation’s healthcare programs is a top priority of our office,” U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida said. “When those who receive funds from government healthcare programs discover that they have submitted improper claims, we encourage them to promptly disclose the issues and cooperate fully with investigators to reach an appropriate and swift settlement. That’s what Moffitt did here: self-reported its improper claims, cooperated with government investigators and took action to remediate its billing systems.”

In a statement to WFLA, Moffitt said after discovering their incorrect billing they “quickly worked with the federal government to ensure substantial remedial measures were taken to avoid this from happening moving forward. Federal government billing standards driving what can be billed to federal programs (such as Medicare) are highly complex, and compliance with these billing standards requires continuous and concerted vigilance. Moffitt has fully redesigned its clinical research billing compliance programs to ensure adherence with all applicable federal government billing standards. Clinical research programs are a critical part of advancing cancer care. Moffitt’s clinical research programs continue to be safe and effective, and this did not affect the finances or quality of care provided to patients at Moffitt.”