TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested three people, including a firefighter and cancer researcher, on human trafficking charges after a week-long investigation, according to a release.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said human trafficking investigators started their undercover operation on Sept. 12 to locate those seeking to purchase young girls for sex.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Jay Saxe, 33, of Brandon when he allegedly showed up to a trailer to pay for sex with a 14-year-old-girl, according to the release. Investigators said Saxe was the owner of a Kona Ice in Lakeland.

Thursday, deputies arrested two men in separate busts.

The sheriff’s office said Brian Streeter, 50, arranged to meet with someone who he believed was a 14-year-old and have sex with her for $60. Streeter was a fire lieutenant with the Pinellas Park Fire Department, but he terminated immediately after his arrest.

“He took an oath to serve our community and betrayed that oath and the trust placed in him as a public servant and a leader in our fire department,” Pinellas Park City Manager Bart Diebold said. “Due to the seriousness of the allegations against him, I have terminated his employment. The justice system will now decide the fate of Mr. Streeter.”

Meanwhile, deputies also arrested Martial Boutchueng Djidjou, 44, after they said he was caught trying to have sex with a minor for money.

“While these men may be trying to hide their disgusting live choices in the shadows of our community, our detectives are the beacon of light,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives will continue to track down anyone participating in this vile behavior and make sure they are held accountable.”

All the suspects were arrested on charges for human trafficking for commercial sexual activity, use4 of computer services or device to solicit certain illegal acts, traveling to meet minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, and unlawful use of two-way communications device.

Saxe also faces a charge for resisting arrest without violence.