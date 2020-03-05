Moffitt Cancer Center addresses cancer patients concerns about coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As people who deal with weakened immune systems begin to hear about the coronavirus, many are concerned they may be more prone to catching the virus.

Cancer patients often have a weakened immune system. Doctor’s say fear is not the answer.

Moffitt Cancer Center is holding emergency meetings to discuss protocol and preparing for the future. One of the things they’re focusing on is making sure their patients have a clean and comfortable place for care.

“What we’re doing is trying to make sure we have an adequate supply of masks, of the handwashing soap, and the alcohol soap, and those kinds of things,” said Dr. John Green with Moffitt Cancer Center. “Then we are just educating patients, and not losing the human touch of caring for them and being with them as long as they need.”

If patients have concerns, they should reach out to their doctors for the most up to date information and how it affects them.

