Mobile cigar shop theft caught on video, sheriff’s office searching for 3 suspects

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three suspects who stole a mobile cigar shop from a storage facility.

Detectives say just before 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 a black Dodge Ramp with two men and a woman pulled up next to a black box-style trailer parked at the Storage Sense on U.S. Highway 301 South.

In the video, one of the men proceeds to get out of the vehicle and appears to test the lock on the trailer, which is used as a mobile cigar shop. After the suspect got back inside the pickup truck, the vehicle looped around the property, positioning itself in front of the trailer and then hitching the trailer to the pickup truck as the woman appeared to serve as a lookout inside the truck.

The trio drove off with the trailer, which is believed to be worth $7,500. The

cigar shop merchandise stored inside the trailer is worth approximately

$15,000.

The public is asked to keep an eye out for a black, older model Dodge Ram pickup truck with gray on the bottom, chrome step rails, aftermarket chrome rims and a bulldog sticker on the rear right side of the tailgate.

Police describe the suspects as a white man, 5 foot 7 inches in height, weighing 200 pounds, with a short beard last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, and black pants. The second man is described as 5 foot 6 inches in height weighing approximately 180 pounds, with short hair and was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

The woman appeared to be wearing her hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle seen on video is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200