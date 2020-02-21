Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge has declared a mistrial in the long-awaited trial of the former ice cream truck driver accused of a double-murder and four attempted murders in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day 2010.

A Hillsborough County jury began deliberating Michael Keetley’s fate on Thursday. On Friday morning, the jury told the judge it was deadlocked.

The 12 jurors said they were certain they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on whether or not to convict Keetley. The judge sent the jury back for more deliberations after receiving the communication from jurors.

Less than an hour later, the jury was still hung and the judge declared a mistrial.

The mother of the two victims – slain brothers Sergio and Juan Guitron – and other survivors of the shooting were in court as the judge announced the mistrial.

“It’s not over, we do it again,” Assistant State Attorney Jay Pruner said, addressing family of the victims and the survivors.

Keetley has always maintained his innocence while sitting in jail for nearly a decade waiting to stand trial.

Prosecutors said his motive was revenge for being shot during a robbery of $12 at his ice cream truck in January 2010.

Keetley’s defense attorney argued he was too wounded from being shot to be the shooter.

